Lately it seems like if there were an extra day in the week it still wouldn't be enough to get everything done. That being said, Episode #037 is here and it's even released on time. We'd like to especially thank Dan and Gary for leaving us audio comments via our call-in numbers. If you'd like to participate by leaving us audio feedback, the number to call can be found at the top of the left column of this site. We really do like to "hear" from our listeners.
This has also already been announced, but I'd like to promote our merchandise shops once again. If you'd like T-shirts, tote bags and lots of drinkware items with the cool new Linux in the Ham Shack logo on them, take a trip over to http://www.printfection.com/lhs and pick up an item or two. You'll be helping us out with a small donation and advertising the show to your friends, family and colleagues. If caps or wall clocks are your thing, http://www.cafepress.com/lhspodcast has exactly what you need. They make great gifts, too. And every purchase helps Linux in the Ham Shack out with our hosting expenses.
Hopefully we'll see a lot of our listeners at the Dayton Hamvention this month, and hopefully we'll have many more faithful followers by the end of the event. Thanks as always for downloading the show, and make sure to leave us a comment. Don't be a stranger.
73 de The LHS Guys
First time listener to this podcast.
Am 18mins in and all you seem to be talking about is selling stuff and plugging events. Not really very engaging for first time listener.
Thanks for your comment. If you’re just jumping in at Episode #037, we are in a transitional period. We’ve been moving our feed around, updating our web site, putting out first-time promotional items, etc. We knew this wasn’t the best of our efforts which is why the episode is titled (ironically) Best. Episode. Ever. In the future, we will try and keep self promotion to a minimum or move it around the podcast so it’s more palatable to early adopters. Hope you keep listening and commenting. We really do appreciate it.
Can you let the administrator of thelinuxlink.net know of your new URL’s and feeds. Thanks!
We will definitely let them know. Thanks for letting us know they’re asleep at the wheel.