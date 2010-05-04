Podcast RSS Feeds

4 comments to LHS Episode #039: Best. Episode. Ever.

  • Tom Bott
    May 5, 2010 at 4:25 am

    First time listener to this podcast.
    Am 18mins in and all you seem to be talking about is selling stuff and plugging events. Not really very engaging for first time listener.

  • Russ K5TUX
    May 5, 2010 at 11:48 am

    Thanks for your comment. If you’re just jumping in at Episode #037, we are in a transitional period. We’ve been moving our feed around, updating our web site, putting out first-time promotional items, etc. We knew this wasn’t the best of our efforts which is why the episode is titled (ironically) Best. Episode. Ever. In the future, we will try and keep self promotion to a minimum or move it around the podcast so it’s more palatable to early adopters. Hope you keep listening and commenting. We really do appreciate it.

  • albert
    May 8, 2010 at 4:26 pm

    Can you let the administrator of thelinuxlink.net know of your new URL’s and feeds. Thanks!

  • Russ K5TUX
    May 10, 2010 at 10:45 am

    We will definitely let them know. Thanks for letting us know they’re asleep at the wheel.

