LHS Episode #040: HF in the Mobile Shack

It's a couple of days since the end of the 2010 Dayton Hamvention. Cheryl and I would like to send out a special thank you to everyone who stopped by our booth while we were there. We met a lot of interesting folks and had a great many thought provoking conversations. It was our first time so we didn't know we'd be out in the sticks, so to speak, but we still had a lot of traffic and a lot of fun.

Now that I'm home and most of the work that piled up on me while I was away has been tackled, I got the podcast we recorded before the event finished and here it is.  There's no Dayton content this time around. That will come next time. The drawing for the Alinco radio and the other Linux in the Ham Shack swag will happen on Friday and we'll announce all the winners in the next show and on the Web site so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, enjoy some interesting feedback from listeners and some insight into Richard's latest mobile rig install. Keep the feedback coming, visit our Printfection and Cafe Press stores and pick up an item or two, and get ready for next year in Dayton. Linux in the Ham Shack will be back.

73 de The LHS Guys

Episode #040 (MP3) [ 1:05:07 | 29.87 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #040 (OGG) [ 1:05:07 | 30.41 MB ] Download
May 19th, 2010 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #040: HF in the Mobile Shack

  • kb5jbv
    May 22, 2010 at 4:14 pm

    I Have to say that that car is definitely HAM Sexy

  • Larry Bushey
    June 14, 2010 at 8:18 am

    “Hi guys!” Just wanted to let you know I’m listening and love you guys, too.

  • Mitch Davis - WQ3C
    June 14, 2010 at 6:25 pm

    Hey, first time listener. Met Russ @ SELF this past weekend. Just listening about Richard’s gas gauge that doesn’t work. If you have a GM truck, I’d bet it’s either a loose ground by your fuel tank or a bad sending unit. GM trucks are notorious for this problem.

