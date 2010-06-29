LHS Episode #042: 1.21 Gigahertz Badgers

Yes, we're running behind AGAIN. It's the story of Linux in the Ham Shack lately. Because of that, this episode turned into an expose on our backlog of feedback. As it turns out, feedback is a good thing. We were able to address several questions and comments from listeners to the show. Hopefully the information we give out as answers to questions will also answer the questions and fulfill the needs of other listeners who are hoping someone will ask their questions for them. We'd like to encourage everyone to send in feedback and we will address it as soon as we're able. You can send an e-mail to the show, call our hotline at +1-888-455-0305 or +1-417-200-4811, or leave us a comment on the Web site. We encourage all our listeners to tell us what you like, tell us what you don't like, tell KA9WKA he's awesome, ask a question, or just tell us whatever's on your mind. Also, if you happen to have a few extra dollars kicking around, send us a donation to help with our expenses. Keep Linux in the Ham Shack moving into the future and we'll give you proper recognition! And if you buy some of our cool swag, you'll also be helping out the show. Thanks so much for being a part of our world. We love you. It's a big ol' love fest.

73 de The LHS Guys