LHS Show Notes #047

- No Richard tonight as he's suffering through another power and Internet outage.
- The eighth annual Ohio LinuxFest (How Will Free Change the World?) will be held on September 10-12, 2010 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in downtown Columbus, Ohio. Linux in the Ham Shack will be there; will you?
- This episode is a round-table discussion with Dennis (Bear1), Beth Lynn Eicher, Moose, and Rob, all from Ohio LinuxFest.
- Moose discusses the OLF programs and the vendor expo. The majority of the conference content is on Friday and Saturday. LPI and BSDA testing will be conducted on Sunday. There will be keynote addresses from Stormy Peters and Christopher "Monty" Montgomery. John "maddog" Hall will give talks on Friday and Saturday. New tracks this year are a medical track and an Ubuntu-specific track (Ubucon).
- List of speakers.
- OLF Schedule.
- Ubucon is new at OLF this year, which is a month before the next release of Ubuntu.
- Beth Lynn announced that the pre-party will be held at about 8:00pm Friday night at the Frog Bear and Wild Boar bar, one block west of the Drury Columbus Convention Center. It is sponsored by Nagios.
- Rob talks about the vendor exposition and sponsors at OLF on Saturday. There will be a gaming area this year and a mock-up of a hotel room in the middle of the expo area.
- Sine Nomine Associates is providing the tee shirts, and Pantek is providing the tote bags.
- SUSE, KDE, Red Hat, Fedora, and, of course, LHS will be there, too.
- The group offers encouragement to Russ and Cheryl on their planned MAGNet Con in 2011.
- Register for Ohio LinuxFest at ohiolinux.org. The number of registered attendees proves to the sponsors that their support is worth the investment.
- Moose talks about the OLFU training sessions and exams.
- Bear reminds us that OLF is produced by an all-volunteer staff. How can you help? OLF still needs volunteers to help out at the conference. Even if you can't attend,
you can help spread the word.
- Tee Shirts, flyers, banners, and other promotional material was designed by WRL Advertising.
- Moose discusses the Diversity in Open Source workshop, the Open Source Medical Track,
and a variety of classes aimed at all levels of interest and experience.
- Rob adds that he's looking forward to seeing the LHS booth at the expo.
- Bear reminds us that OLF is a great opportunity to meet many of the people directly involved in the development of the open source products we use every day.
- Finally, Beth Lynn points out that other popular open source projects are also represented, like FreeBSD and BeOS. You do not need to know anything about Linux to attend OLF! There is something for everybody, so please register and attend. Students are welcome, too.
That was a good showing! We have always enjoyed the LinuxFest over the years and look forward to future shows in Columbus, Ohio to come! Our website is also based in the eastern half of the US, so please check us out and support us as well. 73s!