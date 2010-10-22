Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #050: Ham Radio is Dead

As I was roaming around the Intertubes, I came across an article at AmateurRadio.com written by Jeff, KE9V. I had been an avid listener of Jeff's "Cornbread Road" podcast while he was publishing it as a podcast. The format was different enough to keep me interested. When it went away, I was highly disappointed.

As it turns out, his recent article disappointed me quite a bit as well. I don't want to give much away, but suffice it to say the outlook Jeff paints is fairly bleak. At the same time, some of the points are valid and overall the essay was fairly thought provoking. Because of that, Richard, Bill (KA9WKA) and myself decided to discuss Jeff's recent article. We also have our usual assortment of announcements, banter, gripes and response to feedback. So settle in for an interesting episode. We all had a good time. We hope you do, too.

73 de The LHS Guys (and Bill)

Episode #050 (MP3) [ 1:34:28 | 43.26 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #050 (OGG) [ 1:34:28 | 41.97 MB ] Download
October 22nd, 2010 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

