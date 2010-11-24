Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #052: Amateur Fantasies

Hello, podcast listeners! It has been an extra week that you've had to wait for our landmark episode 50 to be released. I (Russ)  had planned to do an episode from his hotel room in San Jose. Unfortunately, the network there was so bad it was impossible to record so everything was pushed back.

In this episode, we talk about life, love and amateur radio. OK, not really. But we touch on a number of interesting topics including the necessity of logging in amateur radio, theoretical nonsense like Internet via Moonbounce and, thanks to a couple of missives from AD7MI, we wax philosophical on our ideal ham shacks--computers running Linux included of course.

Thank you for being a listener of our show. If you're new: Welcome! Please tell everyone you know where they can find us. And keep fighting the good fight.

73 de The LHS Guys

Episode #052 (MP3) [ 1:19:51 | 36.58 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #052 (OGG) [ 1:19:51 | 41.47 MB ] Download
November 24th, 2010 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #052: Amateur Fantasies

