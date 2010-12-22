Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #054: Unity Ucks

It's the holiday season and we had time for one more podcast this year. We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and a prosperous New Year in 2011. Linux in the Ham Shack has undergone a few changes and weathered a few challenges in the last 2+ years, but we're still going and expect to be going for a long time to come. We want to thank everyone for their continuing support and continuing listenership. We would not have a podcast without you, and we wouldn't know what to do if you weren't there.

So spend time with your families and enjoy all of the wonderful things that life brings at this time of year, and hopefully all the year through. And if you find the time, curl up on the sofa with year headphones next to the roaring fire, crank up LHS and sit back and enjoy our gift of holiday cheer.

73 and Happy Holidays de The LHS Guys

Episode #054 (MP3) [ 1:18:02 | 35.74 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #054 (OGG) [ 1:18:02 | 41.59 MB ] Download
December 22nd, 2010 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

