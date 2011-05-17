Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #060: apt-get install make-pr0n-work

Hello, faithful listeners and newcomers alike. A couple of big events are coming up. The first is the Dayton Hamvention, this weekend from May 20th through the 22nd. The other is the Southeast Linux Fest, from June 10th through the 12th. Linux in the Ham Shack will have a presence at both events and we hope to see everyone there. We will be having raffles for "quite good" prizes so you don't want to miss that either.

In this episode of our show, we catch up on almost all of our (very old) feedback and even manage to discuss a couple of items which may interest ham radio and Linux enthusiasts alike: JT65, a weak-signal digital mode, and codec2, a new audio codec designed for low bandwidth, telephone quality, error correction and to be free of patents or encumbrances of any kind. Enjoy.

Episode #060 (MP3) [ 1:19:11 | 36.27 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #058 (OGG) [ 1:19:11 | 38.01 MB ] Download
May 17th, 2011 | Tags: , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #060: apt-get install make-pr0n-work

  • Burt - K1OIK
    May 18, 2011 at 7:10 am

    I’m so glad all your parts are working! If there is anything I can do for you and your parts please let me know! I have a special way with parts!

  • Leif - KC8RWR
    May 18, 2011 at 8:28 am

    You mentioned on the podcast the question of how to know a signal is traveling by moon bounce. I think one way would be the delay. Radio is fast but the moon is pretty far. It does take a few seconds for a signal to go there and back.

