LHS Episode #061: I Am Cornholio

One final notice before Hamvention is here. We'd sure like to visit with all of our listeners out in Dayton if you can make it. Hopefully we'll be able to turn a bunch more ham radio enthusiasts onto the benefits of Linux while we're there.

In this episode, your fearless hosts tackle some of the hard questions concerning Open Source, namely: 1) Can anyone in free software agree on a set of standards for documentation and development in order to help newer users join the community, and 2) If it is possible, would anyone want to do it? When we're all done philosophizing, send us your thoughts. We want to know what YOU think.