Ambassador Program

Linux in the Ham Shack would like to be involved in more community events and we need your help to do it. Please check out our new Ambassador Program and let us know if you're willing to participate. Help us make the world a better place for free software and amateur radio.

73 de The LHS Guys

June 28th, 2011 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: Announcements

1 comment to Ambassador Program

  • Debra
    July 6, 2011 at 5:19 am

    Saw your post on the new Atahualpa theme release… you can combine cats and pages together in your menus- use the WordPress custom menu options to create the menus you want, using both elements, assign them to positions one or two, and then use the %pages and %cats call in the theme options to call them up. My blog has this in place, though they are in the sidebar, not the header. They were in the header previously.

