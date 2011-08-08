Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #063: South of the Border

Hello, new and faithful listeners. Welcome to the sixty-first-eth installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. If anyone has been paying attention lately, a lot of podcasters are packing up their gear and moving on to other things. Many more have moved into much more irregular release cycles. We on the other hand are coming back stronger than ever. New releases are on the way. We'll be back to every two weeks starting with Episode #062 and we're hitting our stride again. We may not be the best or most listened to podcast out there but at least we still are a podcast. So thanks for tuning in, as always, and please let your ham radio and Linux enthusiast friends know about us. Linux in the Ham Shack lives on. ¡Vámonos!

Episode #063 (MP3) [ 56:12 | 25.75 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #063 (OGG) [ 56:12 | 26.23 MB ] Download
August 8th, 2011 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

