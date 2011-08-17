LHS Show Notes #063

Promo:
Announcements:
- Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to MadamMoo!
- Our regular hosts are joined by Torsten, XE2/K5TOR.
Topics:
- Firefox 4 has been out a while, and version 5 beta is available at the time of recording. Our hosts discuss. The first thing Russ noted, was the increase in speed! Look for versions 6 and 7 before the end of the year. (As I write this, version 6 has been released. -Ed.)
- Kudos to The Linux Link Tech Show (TLLTS) and their interest in amateur radio. One of the hosts, Joel, aka "gorkon", W3RAZ, has recorded a couple podcasts for Hacker Public Radio: Episode #738 is an introduction to amateur radio, and Episode #756 explains the basics of radio. Another TLLTS host, Allan, is N3MAW.
- Leo LaPorte of This Week in Tech has started a podcast about amateur radio. (It's Ham Nation with Bob Heil, K9EID, and Gordon West, WB6NOA, under the TWiT banner and with Leo's support and occasional participation. By the time you read this, Leo has his license and is now W6TWT. -Ed.)
- Russ describes the Linux from Scratch project that provides instructions for building your own custom Linux system, entirely from source code. Russ plans on providing more details of his experience with Linux from Scratch on a future episode of the QSK Netcast.
- Our hosts tried Ubuntu 11.04, Natty Narwhal, and discuss it, good and bad.
- Russ also tried Fedora 15, and liked the default desktop environment.
- Richard likes PCLinuxOS, and SUSE Linux.
- Linux Mint gets a mention, too.
- In future LHS episodes, look for information about svxlink, an EchoLink client for Linux, and codec2, an Open Source and patent-free audio codec.
- Torsten has had problems installing CQRLog on a 64-bit machine. Russ recommends installing the ia32-libs package to provide the needed 32-bit libraries. In Debian-based distributions, you can install that package with the command "apt-get install ia32-libs". More information about running 32-bit programs on a 64-bit machine with Debian-based Linux is here.
Contact Info:
Music:
- "Vacancy" by Assembly Line Gods, from their album Control (Volume 1).
Torsten has had problems installing CQRLog on a 64-bit machine.
CQRLOG already has native 64bit version. There is no need to install 32bit. You can use my personal ppa at launchpad.net with packages for Lucid, Maverick, Natty and Oneirc. Version 1.2.1 will be part of Oneiric release as well.
More at http://www.cqrlog.com/node/4
73 Petr, OK2CQR
Thank you for the update, Petr. This is great to know. We will announce the availability of your PPA on the next show.
73, Russ (K5TUX)