LHS Episode #065: Bottoms Up

In today's long-awaited episode of LHS, we tackle a topic from a few episodes back, that of Open Hatch, the Open Source collaboration project. In another segment, Richard explores what it's like to go through the process of getting your first amateur radio license. Among these topics we also mention the ICQ Podcast from the UK, Windows 7, AT&T Uverse, wget and a bunch of other topics of interest to ham radio and Linux operators alike. If you like our episodes, or even if you don't, please send us along some feedback via the web or via our call-in hotline. Thanks for listening!

73 de The LHS Guys

Episode #065 (MP3) [ 1:28:32 | 40.55 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #065 (OGG) [ 1:28:32 | 42.45 MB ] Download
September 10th, 2011 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #065: Bottoms Up

