LHS Episode #068: Hell Sheep

And finally the podcast is caught up. All the back episodes have been edited and released and now Russ is taking a break, breathing a little easier and hiding from the hell sheep. In this episode, the hosts talk about the new release of Ubuntu (formal review coming later), the KDE desktop, doing noise cancellation with Audacity and much more. They address feedback from listeners and encourage everyone to support the show by calling in some voice comments, making a donation, becoming a member or purchasing show-related merchandise. Sorry for the advertisement, but sometimes it just has to be done. Thank you for being a listener. Peace, love, ham radio and Linux. Good times.

73 de The LHS Guys

Episode #068 (MP3) [ 1:18:55 | 36.13 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
Episode #068 (OGG) [ 1:18:55 | 38.15 MB ] Download
October 12th, 2011 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

