LHS Show Notes #071

- D-RATS
- Bruce, VE2GZI, asks for help installing D-RATS on his Linux Mint computer. He tried adding the repository per the instructions on the D-RATS website, but received errors.
- Richard has several suggestions: Make sure the whole line "deb http://d-rats.com/apt karmic release" gets entered into your sources.list file and that you are using the right repo for your distribution. Linux Mint normally falls a version behind Ubuntu. You might also try the tar file labeled "source" from the website, and use the archive manager to install it. Since D-RATS is written completely in Python, and Dan normally tries to stay with the most current version, check to see if you have the most recent version of Python installed. Finally, you could subscribe to the D-RATS mailing list from the website for more help.
- Russ adds: If you wish to add the repository via the command line, there are a couple of ways to do it: (a) Edit the file /etc/apt/sources.list and add the "deb http://d-rats.com/apt karmic release" line, OR (b) Create a file in the /etc/apt/sources.list.d directory called, say, d-rats-repo.list, and add the "deb http://d-rats.com/apt karmic release" line to it. However, back in April, 2011, Steve Conklin, AI4QR, said his packaging of D-RATS had been accepted into both Debian Testing and Unstable branches. So, if you're running Debian or Linux Mint Debian Edition, it's already in the repository. Just issue the command "apt-get install d-rats". For Ubuntu, there's a PPA at https://launchpad.net/~sconklin/+archive/hampackages. That should work with Ubuntu 10.04 (Lucid Lynx), 10.10 (Maverick Meerkat), and 11.04 (Natty Narwhal). (It may not work with Ubuntu 11.10, Oneric Ocelot, but then again, it might).
- Ed. Note: After this episode was recorded, the D-RATS website was updated to say:Ubuntu users should use the ubuntu-hams PPA in order to get packages for D-RATS. To install the PPA, go to a terminal and type:
sudo apt-add-repository ppa:ubuntu-hams-updates/ppa sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install d-rats
The package manager will do the rest!
- Chirp
- Chirp was written by Dan Smith, KK7DS, who is also the author of D-RATS.
- From the Chirp wiki: CHIRP is a FREE cross-platform, cross-radio programming tool. It works on Windows and Linux (and Mac OSX, with a little work). It supports a growing list of radios across several manufacturers and allows transferring of memory contents between them.
- Chirp currently supports 41 different model radios from Alinco, Yaesu, Kenwood, Icom, and others.
- Richard tested it with his Icom IC-91 and IC-2200.
- Chirp has a bare-bones interface, using a basic spreadsheet style, and is primarily for entering memory channel information. It will allow entry of call signs for D-STAR operation.
- There are packages for Fedora and Ubuntu, and a source package for all other distributions of Linux. Chirp is written in Python, so be sure to have the latest version of Python installed.
- There is also a self-extracting .exe file for Windows, and an app package for Mac OS-X. You must install the Python runtime package, available on the Chirp website, for the Mac version.
- There is a Chirp mailing list, among others, at http://intrepid.danplanet.com/mailman/listinfo/.
- Russ and Richard then discuss the cost of various D-STAR radios.
- Linux Tip: apt-cache policy
- Russ offers a tip on how to determine which Debian repository is providing a given package.
- Use the command apt-cache policy <package name>
- For example: apt-cache policy libpulse0
- The results of that command will show you which version is installed, if any, which version would be installed, and all other versions available.
Chirp has come a long was since then – it can now program my FT857D!