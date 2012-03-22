LHS Episode #078: Kubuntu is Bloodthirsty

In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, our intrepid hosts put aside idle banter, childish meandering and silly stories in favor of true content, both ham radio and Linux related. All right, that doesn't happen even a little bit. Instead, Richard has a lot of fun telling you all the trouble he has with Linux Mint Debian Edition, all the while mentioning a bunch of other operating systems he's tried recently including Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Crunchbang among others--letting you know what's wrong with all of them.
Then there's some discussion of svxlink, an Echolink client and server application for native Linux environments, Allstar Link, Open Media Vault, contest loggers and a whole bunch of other stuff besides. Ahh, perhaps there is some content here after all. Hope everyone enjoys this episode and can perhaps contribute a dollar or two towards the Hamvention fund. It's coming up soon and we hope to see you all there.
73 de The LHS Guys
Hi guys…. when using yfktest some contests have more than one exchange field. Yfktest allows for a maximum of 4 fields. … In the case of ARRL-FD there are TWO exchange fields…. i.e. besides the callsign field. There is the first exchange (2A for instance) and the other exchange field which is the “section”. …. Sorry that this was not clear !! Good feedback for me and the documentation. …. MNY tnxs om es VY 73 de; Bob, w9ya
Great episode! Fab sounded much more relaxed than on LO where he loves to rant and frequently gets very wound up. He also sounded more humble than on his own show. It helps me appreciate him more.
Dan would be a good guest for you. You could talk music with him as well as tech.
A follow up to my previous posting about having trouble spreading the links from RSS feed. I use Google Reader, BTW.
My feed shows this link: http://lhspodcast.info/podpress_trac/feed/2098/0/lhs079.ogg
but it does not play in Google Reader nor does the link play when you click on it. It merely opens a blank page.
I have been spreading the word by going directly to your site and listening from there. However only the link for mp3 works for me. The link on this page for ogg produces a blank page as well.
Perhaps I need to change my feed address to mp3 from ogg. I also should check my android podcatcher and see if it does any better.
I hope this helps in troubleshooting.
I have a bit of a bone to pick over Kubuntu. I have used it since it first came out on at least four different machines using both 32 and 64-bit without a problem. It seems to me that you are blaming it when it may be a hardware issue. In any case, your warning against using it based on limited experience is extreme.
Kubuntu is an excellent distribution with a great installer for anyone who likes Ubuntu but is tired on Canonical and its fickle decisions. It is based on Ubuntu but has always been the neglected child which is good because they have left it alone. I have used KDE on just about every distribution and it is better than most and it gives you PPAs, large repositories and the great community. I love the 6 month cycle, too. It is a new start every six months and it gives you something to look forward to. This is sounding like a review. 🙂
Give it another try before issuing a blanket negative warning. You will find that it is full of blood which is necessary for life and is not blood thirsty.
Cheers, from Canada, eh!
Richard,
On LHS #78 you were ranting about various distro’s you were testing. I would recommend falling back to Mint-11 or there is a new Debian based distro out that is called SolusOS which is being developed by the same guy who created LMDE for the Mint team.
I know this show is a bit old, but after listening to Richard’s travails of finding a distro, I have to stand up for LMDE’s XFCE edition. I’ve been using it for a year, having migrated to it from Ubuntu after I was just unable to get my head around Unity, and aside from the occasional breakage (usually abetted by my own ignorance of the finer points of Linux operation) I’ve had great luck with it. I first moved to it because it promised to get me off the ‘reinstall every X months’ treadmill, but while the slow pace of updates does give me some pause, I am quite happy with their new scheme of Update packs, and since the release of UP4 they seem to be trickling out various updates on a weekly basis for those of us using their “Latest” repository rather than directly connecting to the Debian Testing repos. And, by being on XFCE I have avoided the problems with the mainline of Debian implementing Gnome3 with stalled the release of updates for the main LMDE distro that Richard tinkered with. If Richard hasn’t done so, he might do well to check it out, especially since they will be releasing a new re-spin of it soon with all the Update Pack 4 patches pre-applied.
I also use #! Linux on my secondary box (A Dell GX260 bought at a yard sale for $1). #! definitely lacks the polish of Linux Mint, and is obviously geared more toward a developer/programmer audience more than it is to the casual user, but for my purposes (word processing, light web surfing and being a home print server) it works perfectly well out of the box and is definitely forgiving of older hardware, and positively screams on more modern iron.