Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #079: Absolutely FABulous

Welcome everyone to a very special episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. This week we had the immense pleasure of talking with Fabian "Fab" Scherschel of the Linux Outlaws podcast fame. We tried not to let our man crushes get in the way of the podcast and I think we succeeded for the most part. Fab is a very gracious guest and we had a fantastic time recording the show. When my (K5TUX) Audacity crashed, it was also Fab who came to the rescue and resurrected the show with his backup audio recording. So for lots of reasons, we are indebted to him. We do have to warn you though, our discussion ranges from Debian to software patent issues to pollution in northern New Jersey. It's a fun journey, but it's not exactly via the shortest path. Thanks again, Fab. It was a blast.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #079 (MP3) [ 1:30:23 | 41.4 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #079 (OGG) [ 1:30:23 | 32.87 MB ] Download
March 28th, 2012 | Tags: , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #079: Absolutely FABulous

  • Fab
    March 28, 2012 at 10:38 am

    It was a lot of fun! If you ever want to have me on again, just say the word. 🙂

  • Gareth Witty
    March 28, 2012 at 11:25 am

    Top stuff, glad to have found this podcast Now with added Fab!!!

  • Leif - KC8RWR
    March 30, 2012 at 8:38 am

    Wow! You had an ISP that recommended Gentoo! I use Gentoo and like it but I also worked for 4 years at an ISP doing customer support. I can’t comprehend suggesting Gentoo to the customers. These people really must enjoy pain. My mind will be blown for the remainder of the day. It’s a good thing this is a Friday.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.