Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

Linux Outlaw on LHS

The live recording of LHS Episode #079 is being moved to today, March 19th, at approximately 4:30pm CDT (2130 UTC). This is to accommodate our very special guest, Fabian "Fab" Scherschel of the Linux Outlaws podcast. We might even get a cameo from Dan Lynch as well; no word on that yet. So if you can, please join us for the live broadcast and visit with us in the chat room during the show.

73 de The LHS Guys

March 19th, 2012 | Category: Announcements

1 comment to Linux Outlaw on LHS

  • Fab
    March 21, 2012 at 5:24 pm

    Thanks for that, guys! Even though I still think Richard is more outlaw than me.

    Over and out!

    FOXTROT-ALFA-BRAVO

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.