LHS Episode #080: Fitch Best

Ever had something you wanted to get off your chest? Richard did on this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. Somewhere along the line, Russ got sucked in as well and suddenly it was all about stuff the hosts didn't like. There's plenty of comic relief in the middle, though, and there is a happy ending when one of the show's ambassadors calls in to talk about his adventure at a recent hamfest. All in all, a fun ride down Birch Street--uh, you know what we mean.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #080 (MP3) [ 1:20:19 | 36.79 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #080 (OGG) [ 1:20:19 | 43.93 MB ] Download
April 18th, 2012 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

2 comments to LHS Episode #080: Fitch Best

  • John
    April 20, 2012 at 10:26 am

    I found nothing entertaining or related to the name of this show during the second half political speech and comments. When I stream your podcasts for the KBARA organization that I belong to, I don’t think I should have to listen to the whole hour to know that the content isn’t ham related or of interest to most of our listeners. Looking forward to your next LINUX episode…….

  • Russ K5TUX
    April 20, 2012 at 2:31 pm

    John,

    Thank you so much for sending in a comment that is completely in line with the theme of our latest episode. Have a good one!

    73, Russ

