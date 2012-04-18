LHS Episode #080: Fitch Best

Ever had something you wanted to get off your chest? Richard did on this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. Somewhere along the line, Russ got sucked in as well and suddenly it was all about stuff the hosts didn't like. There's plenty of comic relief in the middle, though, and there is a happy ending when one of the show's ambassadors calls in to talk about his adventure at a recent hamfest. All in all, a fun ride down Birch Street--uh, you know what we mean.
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #080 (MP3) [ 1:20:19 | 36.79 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #080 (OGG) [ 1:20:19 | 43.93 MB ] Download
I found nothing entertaining or related to the name of this show during the second half political speech and comments. When I stream your podcasts for the KBARA organization that I belong to, I don’t think I should have to listen to the whole hour to know that the content isn’t ham related or of interest to most of our listeners. Looking forward to your next LINUX episode…….
John,
Thank you so much for sending in a comment that is completely in line with the theme of our latest episode. Have a good one!
73, Russ