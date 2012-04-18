LHS Episode #080: Fitch Best

Ever had something you wanted to get off your chest? Richard did on this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. Somewhere along the line, Russ got sucked in as well and suddenly it was all about stuff the hosts didn't like. There's plenty of comic relief in the middle, though, and there is a happy ending when one of the show's ambassadors calls in to talk about his adventure at a recent hamfest. All in all, a fun ride down Birch Street--uh, you know what we mean.

73 de The LHS Guys