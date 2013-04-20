Belton Hamfest 2013 – 2013-04-20 – Belton, Texas

|Who
Belton Hamfest 2013
Saturday, April 20, 2013
7:00am - All Ages
Bell County Expo Center (map)
301 West Loop 121
Belton, Texas, United States 76513
Every other web site I’ve looked at, has listed the Belton EXPO as being on April 20th.
It looks like the date has changed since I originally posted this listing. I have updated it to reflect the new date. Thank you for pointing out the error. 73, Russ.