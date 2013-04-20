Podcast RSS Feeds

Belton Hamfest 2013 – 2013-04-20 – Belton, Texas

Who
Belton Hamfest 2013
When
Saturday, April 20, 2013
7:00am - All Ages
Where
Bell County Expo Center (map)
301 West Loop 121
Belton, Texas, United States 76513

May 30th, 2012 | Category: Events

2 comments to Belton Hamfest 2013 – 2013-04-20 – Belton, Texas

  • W.Lynn
    March 1, 2013 at 10:56 pm

    Every other web site I’ve looked at, has listed the Belton EXPO as being on April 20th.

  • Russ K5TUX
    March 1, 2013 at 11:13 pm

    It looks like the date has changed since I originally posted this listing. I have updated it to reflect the new date. Thank you for pointing out the error. 73, Russ.

