LHS Episode #086: W9YA on YFKTest

July 19th, 2012 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

1 comment to LHS Episode #086: W9YA on YFKTest

  • Scott
    July 23, 2012 at 11:20 am

    Guys – thanks for the show on contest software!
    WY9A – Bob, I worked with you a couple of years @ FD for TARA (back in IN). Really cool to hear that you are working on this software. Question – I have tried using rig control in other linux software and it always seems flaky with my FT-900. Can you tell me how stable this is now, or if I have problems is there anyone still working on hamlib? Also cool to here that yfktest works win Winkey USB, that was another drawback.

    Good to hear you on the air (so to speak)..
    73,
    –scott N9LJX

