LHS Episode #086: W9YA on YFKTest
July 19th, 2012 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed
Guys – thanks for the show on contest software!
WY9A – Bob, I worked with you a couple of years @ FD for TARA (back in IN). Really cool to hear that you are working on this software. Question – I have tried using rig control in other linux software and it always seems flaky with my FT-900. Can you tell me how stable this is now, or if I have problems is there anyone still working on hamlib? Also cool to here that yfktest works win Winkey USB, that was another drawback.
Good to hear you on the air (so to speak)..
73,
–scott N9LJX