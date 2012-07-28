LHS Episode #087: King Jeremy the Wicked

Hello, listeners! Welcome to the 87th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. The past couple of episodes have been full of interviews, logic, and information. In short, we've totally jumped off our normal bandwagon. In order to fix that, we've put together an episode that contains a lot of banter, insight, musing, laughing, music and good times. Somewhere in the middle you'll find information on Linux, Open Source software, ham radio logging applications, answers to listener feedback, compile instructions for source builds and mention of a secret recording where Russ takes over another podcast and rules the world. Make sure to listen from beginning to end. You're not going to want to miss a single second.

73 de The LHS Guys