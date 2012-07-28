Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #087: King Jeremy the Wicked

Hello, listeners! Welcome to the 87th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. The past couple of episodes have been full of interviews, logic, and information. In short, we've totally jumped off our normal bandwagon. In order to fix that, we've put together an episode that contains a lot of banter, insight, musing, laughing, music and good times. Somewhere in the middle you'll find information on Linux, Open Source software, ham radio logging applications, answers to listener feedback, compile instructions for source builds and mention of a secret recording where Russ takes over another podcast and rules the world. Make sure to listen from beginning to end. You're not going to want to miss a single second.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #087 (MP3) [ 1:28:50 | 40.69 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #087 (OGG) [ 1:28:50 | 42.14 MB ] Download
July 28th, 2012 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #087: King Jeremy the Wicked

  • Leif - KC8RWR
    July 31, 2012 at 7:59 am

    About your listener, Grant w/ the live CD asking for a password… I bet the CD for whatever reason wasn’t able to recognize and/or support his video card so he was getting thrown to a command prompt rather than X & Gnome.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.