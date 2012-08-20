LHS Episode #088: Total Breakdown

Hello, esteemed listeners. Welcome to the latest installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Tonight, Richard and Russ take the first third of the podcast to get a few topics off their minds that they've been thinking about over the past several weeks, whether or not those topics have anything to do with amateur radio or Linux. Wedged in the middle, discussion of wireless networking comes up, using HSMM and inexpensive Linksys hardware to provide Part 15 and Part 97 based communications for local, regional and EMCOMM use. Then our cagey hosts finish up with a mad dash through feedback, giving useful advice to those listeners with enough mettle to write in. Thanks as always to our loyal followers. We appreciate each and every one of you, each and every fortnight.
73 de The LHS Guys
Friggin Awesome as usual !!!…. keep it up gents !!
Signed
Hong Kong Dongle
Hi guys,
I’m working in HSMM-MESH. The Jackson ARC is planning a city-wide MESH network with an eye toward EmComm but also everyday use. We have a statewide plan being developed as well which we think could be a national model.
Be happy to talk to you about this.
BTW, great podcast!
73,
Frank
K4FMH