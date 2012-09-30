LHS Episode #091: Messed Up in the Head

Good mushroom, everyone, and welcome to another episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. This time around, we get a little bit ham geeky. That's not a bad thing for those of you who are computer enthusiasts. We all delve into some scientific topics like electro-magnetic radiation, skywave propagation, atmospheric layers and other topics that are sure to tickle a few neurons and axons. We manage to keep everything at a level even non-geek-weenies will be able to understand. Somehwere in the middle, Russ goes on a tirade so you don't want to miss that either. While you're listening, take a moment to click on a link or two, sign up for the mailing list or maybe donate a couple of bucks to the show. We will love you long time if you do. Promise.
73 de The LHS Guys
Orthanc is not in Mordor, or near Mt. Doom. That tower would be Barad-Dur. Orthanc is in Isengard.
Great show! I have really enjoyed getting caught up to the current episode. Keep up the great work!!!
Jeremy
KD5HQN
Speaker in the head unit? I have hated the fact Yaseu didn’t put an external speaker jack in the head unit. I never dreamed it is possible to have a usable speaker in a reasonably sized head unit though.
You have me curious about those Apple speakers you were talking about. I can barely hear my FT8900 in my Jeep when the body is sitting on the armrest right next to me! Now I want to see these magic fruit filled speakers and see if I can hear them in my Jeep.
No removable heads? Radio under the dash? Except maybe for a few pickup trucks does anybody make a car with a space under the dash board a radio could fit anymore? I’d love to mount a radio that way but the last car I had with any space under the dash was built in 1984.