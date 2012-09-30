LHS Episode #091: Messed Up in the Head

Good mushroom, everyone, and welcome to another episode of Linux in the Ham Shack. This time around, we get a little bit ham geeky. That's not a bad thing for those of you who are computer enthusiasts. We all delve into some scientific topics like electro-magnetic radiation, skywave propagation, atmospheric layers and other topics that are sure to tickle a few neurons and axons. We manage to keep everything at a level even non-geek-weenies will be able to understand. Somehwere in the middle, Russ goes on a tirade so you don't want to miss that either.

73 de The LHS Guys