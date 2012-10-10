LHS Episode #092: Yardfuls of Cooked Squab

Welcome, everyone to Episode #092 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In order to bring some more Linux users into the fold, we spend some time addressing issues pertinent to them. The first segment discusses some useful video and photo editing software that might be of interest to anyone, ham radio operator or not. The second segment discusses the ease of getting into the amateur radio hobby and how computer enthusiasts can use that shiny new license to expand their computing horizons. Third and finally, we respond to listener feedback. Catch you in a couple of weeks for the next go-around.

73 de The LHS Guys