LHS Episode #092: Yardfuls of Cooked Squab

Welcome, everyone to Episode #092 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In order to bring some more Linux users into the fold, we spend some time addressing issues pertinent to them. The first segment discusses some useful video and photo editing software that might be of interest to anyone, ham radio operator or not. The second segment discusses the ease of getting into the amateur radio hobby and how computer enthusiasts can use that shiny new license to expand their computing horizons. Third and finally, we respond to listener feedback. Catch you in a couple of weeks for the next go-around.
73 de The LHS Guys
Richard, I have a really nice Brother 2070N Network printer that quit feeding paper about 4 weeks ago. I have been using the single sheet manual feeder. For multi-page docs, it was a real pain. I had already looked for obvious problems and then put off taking it to get it repaired because of the cost. I normally build my PCs from scratch and repair them myself, but the printer didn’t look like there was anything I could do. Then I listened to LHS and your comment about the Power Supply problem. I thought to myself and said “what the badger, I’ll probably have to buy a new printer anyway, so why not try to fix it myself?” 20 minutes later I had a piece of paper about an 1/8 in by 1/4 in in my needle nose pliers (after taking half the undercarriage apart). It had been holding the micro-switch for the paper sensor down. The printer is back to normal! As you said “Don’t be afraid of these machines” Always a fan, ki6bge Torrance, CA.
I just started listening to your podcast starting with episode 1. I have been a ham for 12 years, and have played with Linux off and on for about 10 years. I love the podcast and look forward to expanding my skills, both ham and Linux, with the information from the show.