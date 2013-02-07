Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #099: Thorpe Your Octo

octothorpeWe are one episode away from the century mark. It's with a great deal of pride that we, the hosts of Linux in the Ham Shack, present to you our 99tieth episode. We would love to have some audio feedback from as many of our listeners as we can get that we can air on our 100th Episode Extravaganza. If you have the time and inclination, please submit a sound bite telling us how much you love the show, or hate it, or whether a weasel stole your chickens. It doesn't matter; we just want to hear from you! In the meantime, since Russ actually sat down and did some research for the episode, please take a listen and try to glean from it whatever nuggets of wisdom you might find. We're not saying they're in there, but the journey to discovery has been fun so far.

73 de The LHS Guys

February 7th, 2013

1 comment to LHS Episode #099: Thorpe Your Octo

  • Ronny
    February 12, 2013 at 1:46 am

    March KARC hamfest listed in the Ambassador section is CANCELLED. KARC is joining up with ARC and they are doing one bigger fest in June. See the ARRL listing for GA for details.

