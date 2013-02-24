LHS Episode #100: The Centennial

Hello, everyone. This is the 100th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. Some may have doubted that we would ever get this far. Some may be delighted. Some may be dismayed. Whatever feelings you may have on the matter, we have arrived. Please be advised that there is little in the way of Linux and/or Ham Radio content in this episode. It's a bit more of a gab fest. That being said, we did have a couple of listeners on with us as guests, and everyone who joined us for the live event had a great time. The recording of this episode also coincided with Richard's birthday, so if you haven't already, feel free to wish him a happy belated birthday. Also in this episode is THE BIG BOMBSHELL. Word may have leaked out, but to some it will still be a surprise. Please take a moment to reminisce with us about our last 100 episodes, and we can't wait to see what the next 100 will bring.
73 de The LHS Guys
You’ll be missed, Richard, but you gotta do what you gotta do.
This was a great episode for #100.
Richard was 75% of the reason I listened to the show. Russ is Bud Abbott and Richard was Lou Costello. In future episodes, I am sure Russ will do his very best to make Richard “magically appear” from time to time.
You will be badly missed Richard. When I want to hear you melodic voice and get a snoot-full of your witticisms I will just have to rerun a podcast < 101!
Thanks for mentioning LINUX Mint14 / Mate 1.4 Richard (think it was #99). I had not given the Mint distro a shot in a very long time (can't remember when) but replaced Ubuntu (gnome UI) with Mint on this box the other day. Now to reload fldigi, etc.
Try to make a guest appearance from time to time Richard and keep us updated!