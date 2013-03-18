LHS Episode #102: Run, It’s George Lucas!

Here we are, two episodes past the Richardocalypse and the calendar hasn't run out yet! This time around, I'd like to thank Rob from MintCast for once again stepping in to be a co-host on the show, filling in the left big toe of the shoes once worn by The Richard himself. Since I barely fill a pinky toe, myself, that's really saying something. In this episode we go a little ham nutty with Linux thrown in. Topics range from slow-scan television to licensing requirements to Rob asking, "What do I need another damned hobby for??" That question and many others answered in this fabulous installment of Linux in the Ham Shack.

73 de Russ, K5TUX