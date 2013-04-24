Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #104: Propagation 101 with G0KYA

Steve_Nichols_220412_smallWe sometimes on this show attempt to bring you interesting interviews with people who are both computer literate and ham radio literate at the same time. In this case, we bring a scholar, physics buff, aerospace engineer and brilliant guy, Steve Nichols (G0KYA), to discuss the science of radio wave propagation. No need to turn the show off before it even begins. Steve makes understanding the Earth's atmosphere, its magnetic field, and a ton of stuff about the sun simple and approachable. No mind-bending equations, no physics lectures, just some great information for anyone interested in learning how a radio signal gets from here to there. A bunch of follow-up information in the form of books and Web sites are provided as well, links to which will be in the show notes, for anyone who wants to further their education. Thank you as always to our loyal listeners. Make sure to tell a friend next time you're out for a cold one. The more the merrier.

73 de The LHS Guys

April 24th, 2013

1 comment to LHS Episode #104: Propagation 101 with G0KYA

  • Josh KK4LGZ
    May 15, 2013 at 1:58 pm

    I’ve been listening for a few months… This episode was highly informative, it really solidified my beginners understanding of HF propagation. Thanks for a great show, and thanks Steve for all the great info!

