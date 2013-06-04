Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #107: Sorry for Party Bedrocking

Fred-Wilma-and-DinoThis is the first episode to be recorded since Hamvention back in mid-May. Russ gives his thoughts on the event and tells everyone about the contest that was held there, and also the new one that is being held for all of our listeners. Please get your entries in. You don't want to miss out on winning a Beaglebone Black! An interesting new Linux project that Russ heard about, called Bedrock Linux, came to his attention at Hamvention. The hosts interview the lead developer in the main segment of the program. On top of that, they discuss topics from milk shakes to retirement, announce the show's most famous listener to date and bring back The Badger. You don't want to miss any of this goodness.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #107 (MP3) [ 1:29:50 | 41.15 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #107 (OGG) [ 1:29:50 | 34.08 MB ] Download
June 4th, 2013 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

1 comment to LHS Episode #107: Sorry for Party Bedrocking

  • Leif - KC8RWR
    June 5, 2013 at 1:28 pm

    Wow, Bedrock looks like it might be the perfect distro for me. I don’t know if I should say thanks or ‘badger’. There goes a couple days of ‘free’ time.

    But that name… Bedrock… A large company I used to work for had a really poorly designed project by that name. I was in tech support at the time and when they had the big meeting to teach us all our end of it I played the Flinstone’s theme song on my cellphone. The other techs didn’t even get the reference and the trainer started crying! Not quite the reaction I was going for. Oh well…

