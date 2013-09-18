Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #111: CrunchBang on My Mind

crunchbang-logoHello, LHS listeners! Well, we've had a bit of a hiatus as I found a couple of other projects that took a lot of my time. But we're back! The episodes have been recorded on schedule, and we're still doing them live every other Tuesday. I've just had a hard time getting them edited and put out. But look for the last three within the next 7-10 days. Hope you're all doing well, and don't worry--we're not going anywhere.

73 de The LHS Guys

September 18th, 2013 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

1 comment to LHS Episode #111: CrunchBang on My Mind

  • Dan, AF7O
    April 5, 2014 at 11:36 pm

    back in episode 111 y’all introduced me to #!, which I have now used to replace XP on my older shack laptop. I’m documenting some of my misadventures at my No Sked Required blog (see address above) as I try to navigate hamlib, configure CQRLog and FLDigi, and try to end up with working WINE instead of sour grapes…
    73–Dan, AF7O

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.