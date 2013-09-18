LHS Episode #111: CrunchBang on My Mind

Hello, LHS listeners! Well, we've had a bit of a hiatus as I found a couple of other projects that took a lot of my time. But we're back! The episodes have been recorded on schedule, and we're still doing them live every other Tuesday. I've just had a hard time getting them edited and put out. But look for the last three within the next 7-10 days. Hope you're all doing well, and don't worry--we're not going anywhere.
73 de The LHS Guys
back in episode 111 y’all introduced me to #!, which I have now used to replace XP on my older shack laptop. I’m documenting some of my misadventures at my No Sked Required blog (see address above) as I try to navigate hamlib, configure CQRLog and FLDigi, and try to end up with working WINE instead of sour grapes…
73–Dan, AF7O