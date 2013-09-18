LHS Episode #111: CrunchBang on My Mind

Hello, LHS listeners! Well, we've had a bit of a hiatus as I found a couple of other projects that took a lot of my time. But we're back! The episodes have been recorded on schedule, and we're still doing them live every other Tuesday. I've just had a hard time getting them edited and put out. But look for the last three within the next 7-10 days. Hope you're all doing well, and don't worry--we're not going anywhere.

73 de The LHS Guys