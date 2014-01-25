SLSRC Winterfest – 2014-01-25 – Collinsville, Illinois

|Who
|
SLSRC Winterfest
|When
|
Saturday, January 25, 2014
8:00am - All Ages
|Where
|
Gateway Center (map)
1 Gateway Drive
Collinsville, Illinois, United States 62234
|Other Info
Each January The St. Louis and Suburban Radio Club, Inc., warms up the ham radio winter with Winterfest - the largest Hamfest in the area!
The up-coming Winterfest will be on Saturday, January 26, 2014 with doors opening at 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM for the general public.
Advanced ticket price is $6.00 with the price at the door being $7.00. Individual raffel tickest can be purchased in advance or at the event for $1.00 each or 6 tickets for $5.00.
Vendors can load-in and set-up on Friday, January 25, 2013 from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM or Saturday morning starting at 5:00 AM.
Vendor tables will be $23.00 per table and if vendors need electricity there is an additional $45.00 charge. Each table reservation comes with one (1) vendor ticket - this is an admissions ticket NOT a raffle ticket. Vendors who have assistants with them can purchase additional vendor admittance tickets at a cost of $6.00 each.
Thanks for posting. Couple of corrections though. The date of the event is Saturday January 25, 2014 with vendor access on Friday at times you specified. Admission is $6.00 in advance or $8.00 at the door. Children 12 and under are free.
All other information in message is correct. Table reservation forms can be found at SLSRC.org or email to Bill Coby bcoby@att.net. All tables sold out last 7 years.
Thanks
Bill Coby, KB0MWG
Winterfest 2014
Hello bill looked for you on 6.850. See you at winter fest.
73’s
kb9rzu (old)
kd9abv (new)