LHS Episode #113: Eye to the QScope

Yes, that's right: It's another brand-new episode of Linux in the Ham Shack! We know it's been a while since your RSS feed has been filled with the joy of our show, but we're back and aiming to stay on track (now that Richard is safely tucked into his cardboard box again). In this action-packed installment, your hosts discuss promoting Linux in the classroom, a wedding interrupted by a radio transmission from above, WA0EIR's updated suite of Open Source ham radio tools, and a novel analytics tool for hams called QScope. See you all down the dial very soon!
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #113 (MP3) [ 1:04:07 | 29.38 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #113 (OGG) [ 1:04:07 | 24.09 MB ] Download
Hi guys,
Thanks for covering QScope in this episode. Thanks for giving your personal feedback too, I appreciate the effort.
I just would like to answer to the concerns you expressed:
– The servers (two VPS) are hosted in France at OVH in a secured environment.
– You should not consider SSL as a real security proof. As a former IT security consultant, I was selling devices by manufacturers like BlueCoat that does so called SSL inspection. Today, most of the firewall vendors do the same, including cheap products from SonicWALL. Anyone who is in the path (your government, your employer, your ISP…) and who really want to break a SSL connection can do it easily. The rest of the hackers will do quicker by hacking directly your server, so you’d better to hardened your server first!
– As far as I know, HAM radio activities are to be considered “public”. Your QSOs are public and cannot be encrypted, by extension, your logs are public data too that can be consulted by any authority. Thus, privacy is important and the logs could be kept hidden from your neighbors if you want it, but they are no “classified” data who need absolute security and encryption.
– I am a fervent supporter of Open Source software, and several part of my work are already shared online, more will come later. However, writing QScope is a task that requires a significant amount of time, and this I don’t want other people to make money on it.
The way QScope is written, in order to run it on “Personal Computers”, I would have to give access to the whole source code. Living in Viêt-Nam, I have no legal (and financial) means to protect me against other people stealing my code.
I hope you will find QScope useful.
73,
Yan – XV4Y.