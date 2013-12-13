LHS Episode #119: Just Keep Swimming

An action-packed episode awaits your eager ears. In Episode #119 of Linux in the Ham Shack, your intrepid hosts discuss the new Cinnamon desktop, Amazon's desire to make deliveries by unmanned drones, WEFAX and slow-scan television. On top of that, there is information on the best light weight desktop environments for your computer, and the announcement of a new contest where you can win a Raspberry Pi. Check out the Contest page for more details. Thanks as always for being a loyal listener, and have a very merry holiday season!
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #119 (MP3) [ 1:24:35 | 38.75 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #119 (OGG) [ 1:24:35 | 47.17 MB ] Download
Here is another native Linux application für SSTV: http://windytan.github.io/slowrx/
Hi, just to let you know that QSSTV version 8.1.x is out now also supporting HAMDRM.