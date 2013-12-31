LHS Episode #120: Steaming Mad

Howdy, folks! It's another rip-snortin' episode of Linux in the Ham Shack comin' atcha. In this installment, your intrepid co-hosts have discuss a couple of new Linux distributions, namely Fedora 20 and SteamOS. After that, we have a fantastic interview with the show's good friend Jonathan Nadeau. He has a new accessibility project to make Orca the best screen reader ever, and he (and we) wants everyone to know about it. Also, make sure to check out Hacker Public Radio's New Year's Eve show to get more details. Hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season, and has a most prosperous New Year in 2014.

73 de The LHS Guys