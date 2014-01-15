Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #121: Freudian Linux

freud-cancerIt's the first episode of 2014, and we start the year off right: by talking about philosophy. Say what? Yep, that's right. Trust us, it's a lot more entertaining that it might at first sound. We have a special guest on the program, Ted (WA0EIR), who brings a through-provoking topic with him. Then we have a bunch of the usual suspects, including short topics on Linux, amateur radio, science and more. There is even feedback, info on our Indiegogo campaign for Hamvention and our Raspberry Pi giveaway. Don't miss it!

73 de The LHS Guys

January 15th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - OGG Feed

