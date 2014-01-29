LHS Episode #122: The Russian Woodpecker

Hey, folks. It's time for another episode of your favorite podcast about Linux and ham radio! In this episode, your fine feathered co-hosts kind of get their act together, report on news of interest, the new version of Shackbox and a bunch of other open source-y and ham radio-y topics. Hope you're all having a great start to 2014, and we look forward to seeing you at Hamvention this year. Don't forget about our Indiegogo campaign and our Raspberry Pi contest, ending soon!

73 de The LHS Guys