LHS Episode #123: Busted for Jaycasting

jay-dighsxHello, folks! It's February 2014, and we finally announce the winner of our Raspberry Pi contest! But before all that excitement, we have a great interview with a fellow radio amateur. Around that, we have news and information about the usual suspects, and covering it all is a thick layer of fun. Thanks for tuning in, and we hope to see you all in Dayton in May. Please donate to our Indiegogo campaign if you can. Every little bit helps. And don't forget about the perks!

73 de The LHS Guys

February 10th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

