LHS Episode #124: Dog Boarding

beaglebone-in-handHello, folks! A couple weeks late and a dollar or two short, we're back! In this delectable episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, your intrepid hosts discuss a variety of topics from antenna safety to Linux conventions to getting your name on an asteroid. For our main discussion, we tackle a couple updates to Linux distributions, including one specifically for amateur radio use. Then we plow on through a heaping helping of feedback. Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to tell all your friends about us. Also, hope to see you all at Dayton this year! Rewards for those who pledged to our fund are coming soon. Stay tuned.

73 de The LHS Guys

March 17th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack - No Music Feed

