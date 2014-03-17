LHS Episode #124: Dog Boarding

Hello, folks! A couple weeks late and a dollar or two short, we're back! In this delectable episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, your intrepid hosts discuss a variety of topics from antenna safety to Linux conventions to getting your name on an asteroid. For our main discussion, we tackle a couple updates to Linux distributions, including one specifically for amateur radio use. Then we plow on through a heaping helping of feedback. Thanks for tuning in, and be sure to tell all your friends about us. Also, hope to see you all at Dayton this year! Rewards for those who pledged to our fund are coming soon. Stay tuned.
73 de The LHS Guys
Just listened to this episode and this should help with smb
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_single-board_computers
sorry i ment to put SBC not smb
Thanks for the LessXmorE track – brilliant!
I’ve heard the same about some clubs being “cliquey,” but I think a lot of that may be due to two things: first, there are a number of experienced hams who may feel that newer hams have it too easy with modern radios and licensing requirements, so look down their noses. That’s a minority, but a very vocal and sometimes obnoxious one. Second, there’s a learning curve with the terms and technology. To be fair, some newbies may feel like club members are talking over their heads deliberately when that’s not the case. It’s like walking into a room filled with intellectuals speaking in a foreign language. So even when clubs try to be welcoming they may still have little for newcomers. Look in any copy of ARRL’s magazine – what’s there for the fresh faced new ham? Usually just about nothing. It’s a shame that clubs (and the QST magazine) don’t regularly have chapters and features specifically for new hams. Linux In The Ham Shack is cool, but how about Newbie In The Ham Shack?? Now we’re talking!