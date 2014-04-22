LHS Episode #126: We Blinded Ourselves with Science

In this episode, we get all science crazy. Lots of fun science topics to tickle the brain are in store. Along with that, we pursue the new LTS release of Ubuntu, the disappearance of Maylasia Airlines flight MH370, and some pretty cool tunes. There's even some ham radio content thrown in, 'cause that's how we roll.
73 de The LHS Guys
Hmm maybe it is my system here? The last show notes that I see listed is for episode #122. I would love to see the show notes for this episode and several of the past episodes to get to some of these links.
Apologies Johnny, I’m working on them tonight. While waiting for comments about late show notes isn’t the best way to gauge interest by any means, it’s nice to know that people want them.
Cheers,
VE2HKW
Thanks for the reply Harrison. I wasn’t sure if there was something wrong with my account is all.