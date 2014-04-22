Podcast RSS Feeds

LHS Episode #126: We Blinded Ourselves with Science

o-GRAVITY-WAVES-570In this episode, we get all science crazy. Lots of fun science topics to tickle the brain are in store. Along with that, we pursue the new LTS release of Ubuntu, the disappearance of Maylasia Airlines flight MH370, and some pretty cool tunes. There's even some ham radio content thrown in, 'cause that's how we roll.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #126 (MP3) [ 1:07:09 | 30.76 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #126 (OGG) [ 1:07:09 | 35.99 MB ] Download
April 22nd, 2014 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

3 comments to LHS Episode #126: We Blinded Ourselves with Science

  • Johnny Kinsey
    May 5, 2014 at 9:25 am

    Hmm maybe it is my system here? The last show notes that I see listed is for episode #122. I would love to see the show notes for this episode and several of the past episodes to get to some of these links.

  • Harrison VE2HKW
    May 13, 2014 at 7:33 pm

    Apologies Johnny, I’m working on them tonight. While waiting for comments about late show notes isn’t the best way to gauge interest by any means, it’s nice to know that people want them.

    Cheers,

    VE2HKW

  • Johnny Kinsey
    May 15, 2014 at 8:03 am

    Thanks for the reply Harrison. I wasn’t sure if there was something wrong with my account is all.

