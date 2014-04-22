LHS Episode #126: We Blinded Ourselves with Science

In this episode, we get all science crazy. Lots of fun science topics to tickle the brain are in store. Along with that, we pursue the new LTS release of Ubuntu, the disappearance of Maylasia Airlines flight MH370, and some pretty cool tunes. There's even some ham radio content thrown in, 'cause that's how we roll.

73 de The LHS Guys