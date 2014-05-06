LHS Episode #128: Interview with OK2CQR

In this episode, we have a great interview with Linux software developer and ham radio enthusiast from the Czeck Republic, Petr - OK2CQR. He is the author of CQRlog and HamQTH.com. Unfortunately, Petr's audio was a little hot and nothing we could do made it better. Our sincerest apologies. Sound problems aside, we hope you enjoy this fascinating look into the life and mind of an Open Source ham.

73 de The LHS Guys