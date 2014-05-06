LHS Episode #128: Interview with OK2CQR

In this episode, we have a great interview with Linux software developer and ham radio enthusiast from the Czeck Republic, Petr Hlozek - OK2CQR. He is the author of CQRlog and HamQTH.com. Unfortunately, Petr's audio was a little hot and nothing we could do made it better. Our sincerest apologies. Sound problems aside, we hope you enjoy this fascinating look into the life and mind of an Open Source ham.
73 de The LHS Guys
Thank you for the interview.
I use CQRlog several years. Great program!
Good luck Petr and LHS Guys!
CQRLOG is superb. It’s a native Linux application and has every feature you can imagine. Highly recommended. For those still on Ubuntu 12.04, download the 1.6.1 package.
[…] but somehow it kept slipping my mind. On a long drive home on Thursday evening I listened to LHS Episode #128 where the author Petr – OK2CQR was interviewed so it was a good […]