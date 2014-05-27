LHS Episode #129: Don’t Penetrate Me

In this episode of Linux in the Ham Shack, your mild mannered hosts discuss ham radio self-education, elmering and Hamvention. On the Linux side of things, we look at installing drivers for a Yaesu radio, and take a live look at a Debian-based distribution known as SolydX. There's also lots of feedback, and a surprise visit by our ol' pal Richard. Chaos ensues!
73 de The LHS Guys
LHS Episode #129 (MP3) [ 1:35:08 | 43.58 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #129 (OGG) [ 1:35:08 | 52 MB ] Download
