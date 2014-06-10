Podcast RSS Feeds

Streaming Audio

LHS Voice Line

+1-909-LHS-SHOW
Call us and leave a message with your questions, thoughts or suggestions and we'll put you on the air!

Join the Mailing List

Stay up to date with important information about the show, contests, live events and more. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Become a Member

Membership has its rewards. Sign up for less than $2.00 per month and receive members-only content, free swag and more. CLICK HERE for details.

Please Visit Our Sponsor

«  
  »

LHS Episode #130: Interview with N6LMX

limaxToday we present our first interview with one of the three Indiegogo donors who pledged an incredibly generous amount to earn a spot of honor on our very program. We have a great talk with Doug Jones, N6LMX, talking about everything from banjos to Hamvention, and from Linux to gastropods.  You definitely don't want to miss a minute of this one.

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #130 (MP3) [ 1:36:42 | 44.29 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #130 (OGG) [ 1:36:42 | 52.52 MB ] Download
June 10th, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.