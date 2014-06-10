LHS Episode #130: Interview with N6LMX

Today we present our first interview with one of the three Indiegogo donors who pledged an incredibly generous amount to earn a spot of honor on our very program. We have a great talk with Doug Jones, N6LMX, talking about everything from banjos to Hamvention, and from Linux to gastropods. You definitely don't want to miss a minute of this one.

73 de The LHS Guys