LHS Episode #132: Interview with Ben Schram

BenSchramHello, everyone! In this, our last episode before our scheduled time off and retooling session, we interview Indiegogo donor Ben Schram from Perth, Western Australia. Ben is an avid listener, contributor to many crowd funding campaigns, Linux enthusiast and soon-to-be amateur radio operator. We discuss everything in this episode from high-speed rail systems to FCC Part 97 rules changes to the great AMC television series The Walking Dead. See you in September!

73 de The LHS Guys

LHS Episode #132 (MP3) [ 1:15:07 | 34.41 MB ] Play in Popup | Download
LHS Episode #132 (OGG) [ 1:15:07 | 41.68 MB ] Download
July 21st, 2014 | Category: Linux in the Ham Shack

