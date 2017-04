LHS Recording Moves to Monday

Just wanted to let everyone know that when we start the show up again, we will be moving the live recording night from Tuesday to Monday. We will still begin shortly after 8:00pm Central Time, which will be Tuesday at 0200 UTC. Make sure to update your schedules accordingly. We will re-launch with Episode #133 on Monday, September 8th. See you there!

73 de The LHS Guys