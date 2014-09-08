Podcast RSS Feeds

Linux in the Ham Shack Takes a Brief Sabbatical

Hello, everyone. Just a quick message to let our listeners know that Linux in the Ham Shack is going to be taking a short break. Due to several members of the crew being unable to participate for a while due to life, the universe and other unseen forces, we're going to take a breather. But don't worry, we'll be back starting in September with new episodes, a new format, and renewed gusto. Thank you for your patience during this transition and we look forward to seeing you in a few weeks.

73 de The LHS Guys

P.S. We've pushed back the re-launch until early October. We will return, be assured of that, it's just taking longer than expected, with all of our other commitments, to get back on track. See you all then!

September 8th, 2014 | Category: Announcements, News

